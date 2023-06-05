Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cars

Electric Fisker trumps Tesla on range, will start US deliveries June 19

Fisker Ocean rated at 360 miles per charge

close
Fisker CEO and founder Henrik Fisker discusses when he expects EV mass adoption to hit the U.S. and optimism for his Ocean electric SUV on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

Fisker, ChargePoint deal a 'game changer' for EV industry: Henrik Fisker

Fisker CEO and founder Henrik Fisker discusses when he expects EV mass adoption to hit the U.S. and optimism for his Ocean electric SUV on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

Electric vehicle startup Fisker's first model has already beat its rival Tesla at something.

The California-based automaker's first model, the Ocean compact SUV, has been given an official EPA driving range rating of 360 miles per charge.

That is more than Tesla Model Y Long Range, which is rated at 330 miles.

The Ocean is built for Fisker in Austria under contract by Magna, which helped develop the vehicle.

PRICE DROP: PEOPLE ARE PAYING LESS THAN MSRP FOR NEW CARS AGAIN

Henrik Fisker with the Fisker Ocean

The Fisker Ocean was unveiled at the 2021 LA Auto Show. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Deliveries have already started in Europe and are now set to begin in the U.S. on June 19, Fisker announced.

The Ocean is a compact electric SUV. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The first 5,000 vehicles heading to customers will be the limited edition Ocean One, which has a starting price of $68,999.

The Model Y Long Range starts at $50,540, and is $59,490 when equipped with all the available options, apart from seven-passenger seating and Tesla's $15,000 Full Self-Driving system.

TESLA OWNERS SUE CLAIMING SOFTWARE UPDATE KILLED EV BATTERY LIFE

The Ocean One is fully loaded with luxury features and has a 468 hp all-wheel-drive system with a Boost mode that can provide 564 hp in short bursts.

fisker popemobile

Fisker has pledge to donate a custom Ocean "Popemobile" to The Vatican. (Fisker)

It will be followed by lower-priced trims, including an entry-level front-wheel-drive Ocean Sport that is priced at $37,499 and has an estimated range of 250 miles per charge that has not yet been officially certified by the EPA.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fisker said during its first-quarter earnings call that it expects to deliver 32,000 to 36,000 Oceans globally in 2023.