Electric Fisker trumps Tesla on range, will start US deliveries June 19

Electric vehicle startup Fisker's first model has already beat its rival Tesla at something.

The California-based automaker's first model, the Ocean compact SUV, has been given an official EPA driving range rating of 360 miles per charge.

That is more than Tesla Model Y Long Range, which is rated at 330 miles.

The Ocean is built for Fisker in Austria under contract by Magna, which helped develop the vehicle.

Deliveries have already started in Europe and are now set to begin in the U.S. on June 19, Fisker announced.

The first 5,000 vehicles heading to customers will be the limited edition Ocean One, which has a starting price of $68,999.

The Model Y Long Range starts at $50,540, and is $59,490 when equipped with all the available options, apart from seven-passenger seating and Tesla's $15,000 Full Self-Driving system.

The Ocean One is fully loaded with luxury features and has a 468 hp all-wheel-drive system with a Boost mode that can provide 564 hp in short bursts.

It will be followed by lower-priced trims, including an entry-level front-wheel-drive Ocean Sport that is priced at $37,499 and has an estimated range of 250 miles per charge that has not yet been officially certified by the EPA.

Fisker said during its first-quarter earnings call that it expects to deliver 32,000 to 36,000 Oceans globally in 2023.