Electric Chevrolet Blazer reservations are sold out already

The Chevrolet Blazer EV is a hot SUV.

Deliveries of the all-electric midsize model revealed in July are not expected to begin until next summer, but the first batch is already spoken for.

A Chevrolet spokeswoman told FOX Business that the automaker has "fulfilled our reservation target" and is no longer accepting new reservations.

The first Blazer EVs scheduled to ship are listed at $47,595 and $51,995. An entry-level $44,995 model will be added in late 2024.

The number of non-binding reservations received so far was not announced, but General Motors hs been racking them up across its electric vehicle lineup.

GM CEO Mary Barra said during the company's third-quarter earnings call that it currently has 90,000 reservations for the GMC Hummer EV pickup and SUV, which have prices that start over $86,000, while the reservations book for the GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 pickup coming in 2024 was filled in less than 15 minutes after its October unveiling.

Chevrolet is also sitting on over 150,000 reservations for the Silverado EV pickup that hits showrooms next fall first in a $41,595 work truck version.

The top of the line Silverado EV RST that follows the work truck will be the most powerful pickup Chevrolet has ever sold, with an all-wheel-drive powertrain rated at 754 horsepower.

Reservation holders may have to wait a little longer than originally expected to complete their orders, however. General Motors had been planning to build a combined 400,000 electric vehicles in North America in 2022 and 2023, but supply chain issues have pushed the completion of that goal into the first half of 2024.

Barra said the company is still expecting to have the capacity to build one million EVs annually in North America by 2025 as it continues to ramp toward becoming an all-electric automaker in the region by 2035.

Chevrolet is also launching a smaller Equinox EV next year that starts at $30,000, but has not announced a reservation plan for it yet.