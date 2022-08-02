Electric car company reveals why people really buy electric cars

Volvo's new Polestar electric car brand has been a hit so far.

Sales have been steadily growing since it launched in late 2020 and deliveries have more than doubled so far this year to over 21,200.

Polestar is on track to be selling over 290,000 cars annually around the world by 2025, including the new U.S.-built Polestar 3 SUV that enters production in Charleston, South Carolina late this year.

The brand is positioned in the premium segment alongside Volvo and the two share their zero-emissions drivetrain technology, which apparently isn't the biggest selling point for their products.

A new independent survey commissioned by Polestar found that 55% of electric car buyers are not primarily concerned about the "environmental benefits" of their vehicles and are more focused on the tech they interface with.

"The idea of luxury being defined by what’s ‘under the hood’ has been replaced in the electric era with the prioritization of seamless connectivity, integration into existing digital ecosystems and good UX design," Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America, said.

"People are switching to electric cars for more than just environmental reasons, and Polestar’s focus on in-vehicle technology means they can have everything they want in an environmentally friendly package."

The currently available Polestar 2 is equipped with a Google-powered infotainment system with the voice-activated Google Assistant and can be upgraded with apps from the Google Play store.

The model also comes standard with vegan leather upholstery, and the survey found that projecting an environmentally conscious image is more important among younger buyers, with 12% of Gen Z customers putting it at the top of their list compared to just 4% of baby boomers.

Along with its consumer customers, Polestar has also inked a deal to sell Hertz up to 65,000 of its vehicles, which have begun joining the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y in the rental giant's worldwide fleet.