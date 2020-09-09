El Polo Loco launches new burrito line as homage to hometown

El Pollo Loco has added a new line of L.A. Mex Burritos that are inspired by the fast food chain’s hometown of Los Angeles.

The limited-time offering includes four burritos known as the California Queso Burrito, Chicken Tinga Burrito, World’s First Keto Burrito and Chickenless Pollo Burrito, all of which are supposed to deliver “Mexican flavors with a California twist,” according to El Pollo Loco’s press release.

“Our food is a reflection of who we are, where we’re from and where we live,” said Bernard Acoca, the president and CEO at El Pollo Loco, in a statement. “With L.A. Mex at our core, our new burrito lineup brings customers a fresh, innovative approach to the authentic food they love.”

For the California Queso Burrito, the burrito includes the chain’s fire-grilled chicken, signature Tapatio fries, guacamole, pinto beans, queso blanco and pico de gallo.

The Chicken Tinga Burrito is meant to be El Pollo Loco’s version of the traditional Mexican dish, which includes smoky chicken tinga, seasoned rice, pinto beans and sliced avocado wrapped in a tortilla. It is topped with queso fresco and pico de gallo.

The World’s First Keto Burrito is meant to be a diet friendly menu item that reportedly only nets 10 grams of carbs with its “specialty high-fiber, low-carb tortilla” and other health-conscious ingredients like its fire-grilled chicken, sliced avocado, organic spinach and shredded red cabbage. The burrito is finished off with creamy cilantro, pico de gallo and crumbled cotija cheese.

The Chickenless Pollo Burrito continues on El Pollo Loco’s adoption of plant-based chicken for non-meat eaters, a move that has widely grown among fast food chains in recent years. This specialty burrito has shredded plant-based protein that’s simmered in adobo sauce in addition to shredded lettuce, seasoned black beans, queso fresco, sliced avocados and creamy cilantro. It’s also available as a vegan option.

Customers who are a part of El Pollo Loco’s rewards program can partake in a “Buy 4, Get 1 L.A. Mex Burrito Free” promotion until Oct. 27.

L.A. Mex Burrito purchases made in September will provide double points.