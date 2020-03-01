Trump leaves glowing review for Mexican restaurant whose owners took heat for attending rally

The owners of a Mexican restaurant in Phoenix, who were criticized for attending a Trump rally, got a five-star review from the sitting president himself.

Continue Reading Below

After Betty Rivas was spotted in the audience at President Trump's Feb. 19 rally in Phoenix, negative reviews began hitting the Facebook page for Sammy's Mexican Grill.

That hurt business for several days, co-owner Jorge Rivas told "FOX & Friends" Sunday, but he said Saturday was a "very good day" for sales.

"The food is GREAT at Sammy's Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona," Trump tweeted. "Congratulations to Betty & Jorge Rivas on doing such a wonderful job. I will try hard to stop by the next time I am in Phoenix. Support Sammy's!"

Jorge Rivas told "FOX & Friends" that they have "never denied ... what we stand for and what we believe."

LADY GAGA'S DAD BLAMES HOMELESS FOR HURTING BUSINESS IN GRAND CENTRAL

"We know that it's important for us to stay active, to say what we feel," he continued. "I personally feel that to me, staying quiet and saying, oh I'm not going to express my opinion because they might attack me, that will go against what I believe, that will go against what America stands for."

Dozens of positive reviews flowed in Sunday morning.

"Wonderful restaurant!" wrote one reviewer. "Great prices and greater food! The wonderful owners are the epitome of the American dream!"

HOW MUCH MONEY DOES CHICK-FIL-A MAKE?

It's not Trump's first interaction with the restaurant owners. During a 2016 campaign rally, Trump called Betty Rivas onto the stage as she held a "Latinos for Trump" sign.

She said at the time that she took criticism then, too.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The bad messages came today, in the morning it started, when I come here to the restaurant," Rivas said. "The phone is ringing, stupid things only."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Nonetheless, a photo of Rivas and Trump has hung on a wall in the restaurant since then.