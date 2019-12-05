Billie Eilish close to big payday for Apple TV+ documentary

Billie Eilish’s is about to wrap-up the year in a big way.

Continue Reading Below

The musician is close to a deal with Apple TV+ for a documentary that will bring the 17-year-old a payday of $25 million, according The Hollywood Reporter citing multiple sources.

The film is already in the can and was directed by R.J. Cutler and Eilish’s label, Interscope Records.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The story line follows Elish's release of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in March of this year.

The album was the most played on Apple Music and Spotify and earned two Grammy nominations.

The film is expected to debut in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

An Apple spokeswoman declined comment to The Hollywood Reporter.