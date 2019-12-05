Expand / Collapse search
Media & Advertising

Billie Eilish close to big payday for Apple TV+ documentary

By FOXBusiness
Billie Eilish’s is about to wrap-up the year in a big way.

The musician is close to a deal with Apple TV+ for a documentary that will bring the 17-year-old a payday of $25 million, according The Hollywood Reporter citing multiple sources.

The film is already in the can and was directed by R.J. Cutler and Eilish’s label, Interscope Records.

The story line follows Elish's release of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in March of this year.

The album was the most played on Apple Music and Spotify and earned two Grammy nominations.

The film is expected to debut in 2020.

An Apple spokeswoman declined comment to The Hollywood Reporter.