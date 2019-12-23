Eddie Murphy called 'Hollywood Slave' by Cosby spokesman

Eddie Murphy's return to Saturday Night Live this past weekend has received pushback from Bill Cosby's camp.

Cosby's spokesman likened Murphy to a “Hollywood Slave” on Sunday in response to the star’s jokes about the disgraced comedian, according to the New York Post.

That was in response to Murphy's joke about Cosby being in jail.

Murphy said the 82-year-old Cosby was no longer “America’s Dad.”

Murphy, who now has 10 children asked “Who is America’s dad now?”

Cosby is currently serving a three- to 10-year sentence for his 2018 conviction on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and molesting Temple University staffer Andrea Constand.

Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, called Murphy’s jokes “disparaging,” in a statement to the Post.

“One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave,” read Wyatt’s statement, referring to the comic’s first return to “SNL” in 35 years, reported the Post.

Wyatt, in his statement, said Cosby brought people together through comedy.