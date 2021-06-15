EBay bans sales of adult-only items

EBay sellers won't be allowed to use the marketplace to make a profit off of most sexually explicit materials.

According to the California-based e-commerce company, eBay's "Adult Only" category won't be available for new listings on its U.S. as of Tuesday.

This means sexually explicit "Adult Only" DVDs and movies, magazines, video games, and domain names as well as "Adult Only" collectibles on Blu-Ray, DVD and film, LaserDisc, VHS and other adult movie formats, will be longer be permitted on the site, according to eBay.

"Adult Only" collectibles, art, sex toys, accessories, clothing, jewelry, books, and music can be relisted under a new category as long as they follow specific guidelines including not "showing nudity or sexual activity."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Although, there are exceptions to the rule, "most adult-only items" are prohibited from the marketplace.

"Listings that show nudity are allowed only in limited situations and must follow" specific guidelines, according to eBay. Nudity, according to the company, is defined as "showing any part of male or female genitalia, anus, or female breasts where the areola or nipple is visible."

As part of its policy, sexually-oriented materials that contain "nudity and displays of sexual activity" such as sexually explicit adult films, video games, anime, comics, books, animation, and adult magazines are not allowed.

However, there are some magazines and books that can be listed in the "Magazines" category "as long as the listing does not show nude images." These include Playboy, Playgirl, Playguy, Mayfair, On Our Backs, Butt (magazine), Blue (magazine) Gayletter, Fantastic Men, or Penthouse.

Nude art listings "that do not contain sexually suggestive poses or sexual acts" are allowed, according to eBay's policies. Additionally, sex toys and sex accessories can be listed as long as they are put under the "Health & Beauty" category.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Before listings are approved, eBay will review the "content of the listing, images, and the category of the items to determine if it is allowed."

If there is any "activity that doesn't follow eBay policy" the company could cancel listings, hide or demote all listings from search results, lower seller ratings, place buying and selling restrictions or even suspend an account.

"All fees paid or payable in relation to listings or accounts on which we take any action will not be refunded or otherwise credited to your account," according to eBay.