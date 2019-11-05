Need an easy family vacation for the holidays? This CEO has an obvious suggestion

Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald spoke exclusively with FOX Business' Liz Claman on Tuesday about cruising industry trends, especially with the holidays fast approaching.

Some families go on cruises during the holidays to avoid bad weather or have a low-maintenance way to travel in a big group.

"The hot locations are everywhere in the world, but especially the Caribbean is popular that time of the year because of the great weather," Donald told "The Claman Countdown." "And, you know, if you want to go, you should book."

He called cruising the "best vacation experience there is," as well as well valued.

"It's a great opportunity for people to have a great holiday, hassle-free, and really enjoy themselves." - Arnold Donald, Carnival Corporation CEO

Donald said the Bahamas is "doing great" despite Hurricane Dorian slamming parts of the island in August, and the company is investing in the infrastructure there.

"We have a new project on Grand Bahama Island that we're looking forward to finishing," Donald said. "And we have a project on Half Moon Cay Private Island, a second project there. So, it's very active."

"People are having a great time, and we encourage people to go and enjoy the best of the Bahamas." - Arnold Donald, Carnival Corporation CEO

Coming off a record earnings year, Donald said they anticipate another strong earnings year.

"With regards to the holidays, I think bookings are pretty good," Donald said. "In fact, you know, my wife and I are taking 108 of my relatives on a cruise over New Years, and they're all very excited about it."

