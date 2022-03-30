Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

Easter chocolate kit sold at Walmart recalled over allergy concerns

The Easter chocolate kits were sold at retailers nationwide and online

Easter chocolate kits sold at Walmart and other stores nationwide are being recalled over allergy concerns just weeks ahead of the holiday. 

Illinois-based Wilton Industries Inc. voluntarily recalled three lots of its Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit "due to a milk allergen missing from the ‘Contains’ statement," according to a recall notice posted by Walmart. 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also posted a notice about the product on its recall list. 

Although "Skim Milk Powder" is on the ingredient list, the "Contains" statement did not include "Milk," which is required, according to the recall notice. 

To date, no illnesses relating to the recalled product have been reported. However, consumers "who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," according to the recall notice. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), eight food groups, including milk, "account for the most serious allergic reactions" in the nation. 

"The symptoms and severity of allergic reactions to food can be different between individuals and can also be different for one person over time," the CDC said, adding that "anaphylaxis is a sudden and severe allergic reaction that may cause death." 

Wilton Industries said it became aware of the "labeling oversight" from a consumer inquiry. This prompted an internal review of the product, according to the recall. 

The recalled kits are a 2022 Easter seasonal item that had been distributed nationally through retail stores and online. The recall impacts lot codes 22005, 22006 and 22007. 