Easter candy choices across the US: Here are the most popular picks on DoorDash

The Easter bunny will be hopping into homes soon.

Ahead of Easter Sunday on March 31, 2024, online food ordering and delivery platform DoorDash shared interesting data about American consumers’ candy-ordering habits.

"For many, Easter is synonymous with long-held traditions like family dinner, egg hunts and baskets filled with beloved candy and treats," Alanna Shipley, consumer insights expert at DoorDash, told FOX Business.

"We know Easter candy reigns supreme as the favorite holiday candy of choice, and we’ve seen one festive treat remain a staple in many shoppers’ carts: chocolate Easter eggs," Shipley added.

She said that last year was no exception, "with Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs being the top-ordered Easter candy on DoorDash nationwide, followed by the Milk Chocolate Cadbury Creme Eggs." (Those on the West Coast, she said, largely prefer the Cadbury Creme Egg as their No. 1 treat.)

In celebration of the upcoming holiday, Doordash also created a map showing the most popular candy in every state in America.

Check out the map below to see the sweet treat that reigns supreme in your neck of the woods, based on the top candy purchases per state in the two-week period leading up to and ending on Easter last year.

"As we near the holiday, we’ve also noticed that many consumers wait until the ‘week of’ to stock up on certain items like candy and groceries for their festive celebrations," said Shipley.

She said that with "thousands of local and national grocers, retailers and convenience stores on our platform, consumers no longer have to hop to the store and can get all their Easter essentials delivered same-day."

Here are the top-ordered Easter candy choices nationwide, according to DoorDash's 2023 ordering data:

Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs Candies Cadbury Creme Egg Milk Chocolate Easter Candy Starburst Jelly Beans Original Hershey's Kisses Milk Chocolate Candy Share Pack Snickers, Twix, Milky Way & More Assorted Easter Chocolate Candy Bulk Variety Pack Galerie Value Jelly Beans Filled Egg Lindt Milk Chocolate Bunny Dove Milk Chocolate Easter Eggs Peeps Marshmallow Chicks Candy Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Chocolates Easter Bunny

And it wouldn’t be Easter season without marshmallows.

In the map below, you can see the most popular marshmallow chick color in each state.

The data is based on the top marshmallow chick purchases per state in the month leading up to and ending on Easter in 2023.

So what are you including in your candy selection for this Easter Sunday?

For more information, visit DoorDash.com.