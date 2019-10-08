Eagles band bringing California to a town near you with new tour

The Eagles are bringing rock to a town near you.

The iconic band is set to perform their hit “Hotel California” album in its entirety in an upcoming 2020 tour. The tour will start in February and run through April, making its first stop in Atlanta, and then hitting big cities in New York, Texas and California.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 18 but American Express cardholders can buy starting Oct. 14.

The tour is expected to draw mass attention as the band will be playing without co-founder Glenn Frey, who passed away in 2016. Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will perform, along with Deacon Frey, Vince Gill and an orchestra and choir.

“Hotel California,” which debuted in 1976, is the third best-selling U.S. album in history. It was certified 26-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. It also won two Grammy Awards for songs “New Kid in Town” and “Hotel California.”

The Eagles’ “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977” is the best-selling album in U.S history. The RIAA stamped the collection at 38-times Platinum.