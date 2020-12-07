Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Teremana Tequila on pace for record-setting first year of sales

Dwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson has the tequila touch.

The movie star/producer/businessman's new spirits brand, Teremana Tequila, is on pace for a record-setting first year of sales, according to Forbes.

Teremana is preparing to sell 300,000 nine-liter cases and ship nearly 400,000 cases in its first year. In comparison, Johnson pointed out on social media, George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman sold their Casamigos tequila brand to spirits giant Diageo at 175,000 cases/year for reportedly close to $1 billion.

In fact, Teremana has "become the biggest launch in the history of the spirits business... of any spirit, ever," Johnson, 48, said.

"Our entire Teremana team and myself are quite pleased and humbled that the brand is experiencing this incredible, off-the-charts success," he told Forbes. "But we also recognize there’s so much more work to be done. We’re building a mana-fueled legacy brand and I’m in it for the long term."

Currently, Teremana Blanco retails for $30 and a barrel-rested Reposado sells for $33. The company launched in March.

"My goal with the Teremana brand was to create a tequila expression that was ultra premium quality, absolutely delicious to the taste and most importantly -- affordable for everyone," Johnson continued.

"When we first launched our Teremana brand, many said that I was crazy to deliver such a high-quality tequila at such an affordable price, but to me the most important ‘P word’ in my business isn’t profit — it’s people. And that’s why Teremana will always be the tequila of the people," he concluded.

On social media, Johnson explained that he and his team are expanding the Teremana Distillery in Jalisco, Mexico.

"With all the challenges we’ve had to navigate this year, our team in Mexico still managed to build new brick ovens and copper pot stills to increase production," co-founder Jenna Fagnan told Forbes.

The brand is also co-founded by Dany Garcia and Ken Austin.