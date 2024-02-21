Dunkin' debuts caffeinated energy drink after Panera Charged Lemonade controversy

Dunkin’ announced Wednesday that it is launching its own version of a caffeinated drink called Sparkd' Energy.

The coffee and doughnut chain described Sparkd', which comes in a variety of fruit flavors, as a "new iced sip at Dunkin’ that provides a revitalizing burst of energy, made with vitamins, minerals and a kick of caffeine."

The drink, along with a slate of seasonal food offerings such as churro donuts, a breakfast empanada and banana chocolate chip bread, will be available nationwide for a limited time, the company said.

PANERA 'CHARGED LEMONADE' BLAMED FOR IVY LEAGUE STUDENT'S DEATH IN FAMILY LAWSUIT

Its debut comes as Panera Bread faces multiple lawsuits that claim elevated levels of caffeine in the company's Charged Lemonade drink contributed to the death of a college student and a 46-year-old Florida man.

The lawsuits claim that the customer allegedly went into cardiac arrest after consuming the drink and later died due to the amount of caffeine content.

After the first suit was filed last fall, the company noted that the drink has just as much caffeine as its dark roast coffee and put the word caffeine in all capital letters.

"Use in moderation. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women," the company added with similar emphasis.

Panera previously told FOX Business that it believes in transparency around its ingredients and that it's working "quickly to thoroughly investigate this matter."

FOX Business reached out to Dunkin' to see if it issued a specific caffeine warning for the drinks.

Healthy adults can consume up to 400 milligrams of caffeine a day — about four or five cups of coffee — before facing negative effects, according to Food and Drug Administration guidelines.

The agency noted that there is a "wide variation in both how sensitive people are to the effects of caffeine and how fast they metabolize it."