Food and Drinks

Dunkin's Beyond Sausage sandwich goes national Wednesday

July test run in New York City was successful.

By FOXBusiness
Bahnsen Group Managing Partner David Bahnsen and FBN's Susan Li on Dunkin' teaming up with Beyond Meats to offer a meatless sausage sandwich.video

Dunkin' gets on board with meatless craze with Beyond Meat partnership

Bahnsen Group Managing Partner David Bahnsen and FBN's Susan Li on Dunkin' teaming up with Beyond Meats to offer a meatless sausage sandwich.

After a test run in New York City in July, Dunkin's plant-based Beyond Sausage sandwich is going national Wednesday.

The plant-based patty has 10 grams of protein and is served on an English muffin with American cheese.

"We're excited to introduce the Beyond Sausage Sandwich nationwide and in doing so, offer an option with fewer calories, less total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium, while delivering more protein and iron than a comparable pork sausage sandwich," Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat founder and CEO, said in a statement. "We are excited that everyone who runs on Dunkin' now has the option to make a delicious plant-based sausage sandwich part of their day."

The plant-based meat industry is expected to jump from $4.6 billion in 2018 to $85 billion in 2030, according to a July UBS estimate.

Dunkin' is offering free samples of the sandwich on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.