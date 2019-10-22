Pizza Hut to test plant-based 'meat' topping, compostable round box

Pizza Hut is getting in on the plant-based "meat" fad, and putting the pie in a round box that they say is aimed at making the pizza inside taste even better.

Continue Reading Below

The plant-based pizza topping, known as Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms, a Kellogg Company, will be rolled out Wednesday during a trial at a location in Phoenix. The pizza will be called the Garden Specialty Pizza.

"Incogmeato is a new-to-the-world brand created to challenge convention on delicious plant based food," said Wendy Davidson, Kellogg Away from Home President, in a statement.

"Pizza Hut is the innovation leader in its category and we are excited to partner with them to develop a tasty, first-ever plant-based pizza to satisfy what flexitarians are seeking today," he said.

Going meatless is the hot trend in the restaurant industry, as a greater number of consumers are now open to meat alternatives.

Upstart competitor Blaze Pizza has a number of vegan-friendly options. Carl’s Jr. has the Impossible Burger option on their menu, and Dunkin' has the Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwich. The Impossible Whopper has been a big hit for Burger King.

The company that created the box, Zume, is a specialty brand focused on sustainable packaging within the restaurant industry. Zume says it is industrially compostable.

"This revolutionary round box — the result of a two-year journey — is the most innovative packaging we’ve rolled out to date," Nicolas Burquier, chief customer & operations officer of Pizza Hut, said in a statement. "The round box was engineered to make our products taste even better — by delivering hotter, crispier pizzas. This box is a win, win — it will improve the pizza-eating experience for our customers and simplify the operating experience for our team members."

It's looking to roll out the box more widely after being tested in Phoenix.

CLICK TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Proceeds of the sale from Pizza Hut’s Wednesday rollout of the Garden Specialty Pizza and the round box will benefit Arizona Forward, a Phoenix-based sustainability organization.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE