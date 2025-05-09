Drivable replicas of Batman's Tumbler are for sale – and it'll cost you $3M

Batman may be a fictional character, but his car isn't.

A life-sized drivable replica of the Batman Tumbler – a tank-like, off-road vehicle featured in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy – is for sale, though there are only a finite number that were made.

There are 10 replicas of the Tumbler available for purchase, sanctioned by Warner Bros. Discovery, to the tune of $2.99 million each. They are sold exclusively online through The Wayne Enterprises Experience luxury brand.

This marks the first time the Tumbler has been made available for purchase.

Some notable figures have already made the hefty purchase, including Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, according to a post from the NFL on X.

The vehicle, featuring black external paint and equipped with a 525-horsepower engine, is considered one of the most recognizable vehicles in pop culture. While these replicas are fully functional and derivable, they are not street-legal, according to Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Relevance International.

Each vehicle, built by Action Vehicle Engineering, is custom-built to fit its owner. It is also appointed with a unique number and personalization options. Each owner will also receive proof of authenticity from Warner Bros. Discovery.

The vehicles have stainless-steel headers, advanced software upgrades, a smoke-screen delivery system and a jet engine simulation without the flames.

The vehicles are made out of a combination of Kevlar, carbon fiber, sheet metal and fiber glass, and weigh just over 5,500 pounds. The two-seater vehicle is outfitted with five-point racing car seat harnesses and an authentic interior with bespoke seating trim.

Allocation for Tumblers can be requested only through BruceWayneX.com, which also sells other limited-edition items inspired by Bryce Wayne.