Dr. Seuss books deemed offensive will be delisted from eBay

E-commerce giant says it ‘is currently sweeping our marketplace to remove these items’

Online marketplace eBay Inc. said it is working to prevent the resale of six Dr. Seuss books that were pulled earlier this week by the company in charge of the late author’s works because they contain offensive imagery.

“EBay is currently sweeping our marketplace to remove these items,” a spokeswoman for the company said in an email.

Hundreds of listings for the six books could be found on the platform as of Thursday morning, though the number appeared to be lower than it was on Wednesday evening. The eBay spokeswoman said it would take some time to review seller listings and that the company was monitoring newly published listings.

Books by Theodor Seuss Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, including "On Beyond Zebra!" at the Chinatown Branch of the Chicago Public Library on March 2, 2021. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Dr. Seuss Enterprises LP, which oversees Dr. Seuss’s publishing interests and ancillary areas, Tuesday said it had decided that six of the famed author’s books—“And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street”; “If I Ran the Zoo”; “McElligot’s Pool”; “On Beyond Zebra!”; “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer”—would no longer be published because they “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”