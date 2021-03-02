Dr. Seuss' best-selling books, from 'Green Eggs and Ham' to 'Cat in the Hat'

Dr. Seuss, born Theodor Seuss Geisel, is widely known for his work in children’s literature.

Publishing under many different pseudonyms throughout his career — from Theo LeSieg to Rosetta Stone — he ultimately settled on Dr. Seuss for a career that spanned seven decades.

The author wrote more than 60 books (not all were published) including "The Cat in the Hat" and "Green Eggs and Ham." His books have been translated into dozens of languages as well as in Braille and are sold in more than 95 countries.

Here’s a look at some of Dr. Seuss’ best-selling books of all-time.

1) “Green Eggs and Ham”

Arguably the author’s most popular book ever written, “Green Eggs and Ham” sits atop the list of top-selling Dr. Seuss books of all-time.

The tale of Sam-I-Am trying to convince the unnamed character to try a plate of what should be repulsive green eggs and ham remains a timeless classic for all ages.

The 1960 book has received such universal acclaim that it was eventually adapted for television with 1973’s “Dr. Seuss on the Loose” and most recently, a Netflix adaptation of the same name, starring Michael Douglas, Adam DeVine and Keegan-Michael Key.

As of 2015, the book has sold 17.5 million copies, per the New York Daily News.

2) “The Cat in the Hat”

The cat adorned in the red-and-white striped hat is an iconic image forever emblazoned in the minds of readers.

The book was ultimately adapted into a 2003 film starring Mike Myers of “Shrek" fame, Spencer Breslin and Kelly Preston.

“The Cat in the Hat” has sold 15.5 million copies as of 2015.

3) “Dr. Seuss’s ABC”

Tying “The Cat in the Hat” in sales, “Dr. Seuss’s ABC” has also sold 15.5 million copies as of 2015.

The picture book, which is full of short poems, serves as a way to introduce young children to the alphabet, with a whimsical alliterative journey from Aunt Annie's Alligator to Zizzer-Zazzer-Zuzz.

4) “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish”

“One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish” is best known for its imaginative rhyming structure.

The book is rife with silly rhymes and colorful animations that allowed for children to explore their imaginations and keep them entertained for hours on end.

As of 2015, “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish” has sold 13.5 million copies.

5) “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”

Released in 1990, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” was the final book that Dr. Seuss published in his lifetime.

The book explores the challenges of life with Dr. Seuss’ signature wordplay and whimsical illustrations. The book is also notable for being written in the second person and using future tense, while referring to the protagonist as “You.”

“Oh, the Places You’ll Go” has sold 11 million copies as of 2015.

