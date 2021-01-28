Dr. Makary: Reported New York undercount of nursing home COVID-19 deaths is ‘serious allegation’

A new report from New York AG Letitia James revealed the state may have undercounted coronavirus nursing home deaths by nearly 50%.

Johns Hopkins School of Public Health professor and FOX News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary joined FOX Business Networks “Making Money with Charles Payne” Thursday to express his concern over the reported oversight

“This is a serious allegation,” he said. “It’s consistent with what we know about the quality of data that comes out of hospitals versus nursing homes versus deaths after someone’s in a nursing home. It’s not as reliable.”

Makary added that since the virus spread in those circumstances has not been closely watched, it’s difficult to act on the data presented in the report.

“It is concerning,” he said. “We’ll see if it’s true.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been blasted for his mistreatment of nursing home residents during the pandemic after making the fateful decision to transport COVID-19 patients into care facilities back in March.

FOX News’ own senior meteorologist Janice Dean has been open about the death of her in-laws who were exposed to the coronavirus while in an elder care facility under Cuomo’s orders.

Dean explained to “Making Money” last week that since her mother-in-law died at a hospital, her death does not count in the state's official tally of nursing home fatalities.

Makary also commented on the coronavirus variant that originated in South Africa and has made its way into South Carolina. The doctor said although new variants of the virus are “very concerning,” he’s confident the U.S. will be able to slow the spread through vaccinations before mutations get out of hand.

“We’re probably going to be able to get the spread down to low enough levels that it will arrest any further spread of these variations."