Doritos unveils nacho cheese-flavored booze that costs $65 a bottle

PepsiCo and custom spirits maker Empirical are teaming up to launch a new spirit that tastes like a Doritos nacho cheese chip.

The Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Vacuum Distilled Spirit is described as capturing "all the indulgent flavors of your favorite Nacho Cheese in liquid form," according to Empirical's website.

The drink, which goes on pre-order Wednesday, is a new marketing ploy aimed at Doritos fans. It also marks the first-ever spirit based entirely around the flavor of a Doritos product. It will be available next month online and in select stores in the New York and California markets. A 750ml bottle will cost $65.

KRISPY KREME ANNUAL ‘DAY OF THE DOZENS’ RETURNS, HERE'S HOW YOU CAN GRAB A DOZEN DONUTS FOR $1

This type of collaboration isn't new.

In 2022, Kellogg Co. partnered with Sugarlands Distilling Co. to create an alcoholic Egg Nog. The "Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream" was described as a rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg flavor notes.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PEP PEPSICO INC. 168.47 +0.65 +0.39%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That same year, Arby's also released a smoked bourbon drink that resembled its Smoked Brisket sandwich. A year earlier, the company collaborated to make a Crinkle Fry Vodka which matched the flavor profile of its signature curly and crinkle fries.