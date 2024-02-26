Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks
Published

Domino's raises menu prices modestly, California to see bigger jump

CEO Sandeep Reddy said prices in California will increase more due to California's fast food minimum wage law

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 26

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Domino's is eyeing menu price increases.

In an earnings call Monday, CFO Sandeep Reddy said the company is "planning for a modest price increase in the low-single digits." 

Reddy also told analysts that prices will rise even more in California "to offset the wage impacts" from legislation that will raise the minimum wage for fast food workers in the state. 

DOMINO'S RELEASES NEW 'EMERGENCY PIZZA' PROGRAM, OFFERING CUSTOMERS A FREE MEDIUM PIZZA WHEN MOST 'NEEDED'

The bill to do so was signed last fall by Gov. Gavin Newsom and is slated to take effect on April 1. 

Domino's Pizza sign delivery car

A Domino's Pizza sign sits on the top of a delivery car outside a restaurant in Los Angeles, California, on July 18, 2018. (Reuters/Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Photos)

However, the price increases come just as the company reported better-than-expected results for the quarter. Sales at stores that were open for at least a year grew 2.8% for the fourth quarter. This beat analysts' expectations of 2.2%, according to Reuters. 

The company attributed some of its success to its loyalty program, which saw an influx of three million new members last year. The company attracted another two million people after it revamped the program, CEO Russell Weiner said. 

DOMINO'S, UBER PARTNER ON PIZZA ORDERING, DELIVERIES

Its Emergency Pizza promotion also boosted those numbers, according to Weiner. 

dominos bolts

Dominos Pizza location  (Domino's / Fox News)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

With the promotion, customers could earn a free "emergency pizza" through early February with qualifying orders. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DPZ DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. 459.11 +25.52 +5.89%

"Clearly, customers want value, and we are driving it profitably for our franchisees," the chief executive added. 