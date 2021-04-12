Domino's to test out driverless, autonomous delivery vehicle

Even robots deserve tips.

Domino’s recently announced that it will be testing out an automated, driverless delivery system at a single location in Texas. According to a statement from the company, it hopes this test will reveal how well an autonomous system can work alongside its traditional delivery methods.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The test will occur at a Domino’s location in Houston, beginning this week. According to a press release from the company, the pizza chain teamed up with Nuro, a company that designs autonomous vehicles.

Domino’s senior vice president and chief innovation officer Dennis Maloney said, "We're excited to continue innovating the delivery experience for Domino's customers by testing autonomous delivery with Nuro in Houston. There is still so much for our brand to learn about the autonomous delivery space."

He continued, "This program will allow us to better understand how customers respond to the deliveries, how they interact with the robot and how it affects store operations. The growing demand for great-tasting pizza creates the need for more deliveries, and we look forward to seeing how autonomous delivery can work along with Domino's existing delivery experts to better support the customers' needs."

SOME NYC RESTAURANTS TIRE OF FORKING OVER DELIVERY-APP FEES

Customers who order during specific times on certain days can choose to have their order delivered by the autonomous vehicle. When the vehicle arrives, the customer will be provided with a code that will unlock the vehicle so they can retrieve their food.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Nuro's mission is to better everyday life through robotics. Now, for the first time, we're launching real world, autonomous deliveries with R2 and Domino's," said Dave Ferguson, Nuro co-founder and president. "We're excited to introduce our autonomous delivery bots to a select set of Domino's customers in Houston. We can't wait to see what they think."