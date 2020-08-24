Domino's introduces new Chicken Taco and Cheeseburger pizzas

Domino’s is solving the classic family dinner debate: pizza, cheeseburgers or tacos?

Well, now you can (kind of) have it all.

The pizza chain has released its newest pies: a cheeseburger pizza and a chicken taco pizza, which are both "built for delivery," the chain shared.

Granted, there are no puns or shells associated with the cheesy, gooey concoctions, but other classic flavors are reportedly involved, according to the press release.

The cheeseburger option comes with a “ketchup-mustard sauce, American cheese, beef, fresh onions, diced tomatoes, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese.”

While the chicken taco variation boasts the same three cheeses, onions and tomatoes, but with green peppers, grilled chicken and taco seasoning.

"We're excited to add even more options to our lineup of delicious specialty pizzas," said Art D'Elia, Domino's executive vice president-chief marketing officer via the press release.

The pizzas are available starting Monday for $11.99 each. The chain is also giving fans a chance to win a free taco pizza for themselves and a friend every Tuesday from Aug. 25 through Sept. 15 on its social media channels by liking the post on its Twitter or Instagram and commenting on the post and tagging a friend.