Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Domino's introduces new Chicken Taco and Cheeseburger pizzas

Domino’s is solving the classic dinner debate: pizza, burgers or tacos?

close
undefinedvideo

Trump tours, speaks at food facility participating in Farmers to Families food box program-FBN

undefined

Domino’s is solving the classic family dinner debate: pizza, cheeseburgers or tacos?

Continue Reading Below

Well, now you can (kind of) have it all.

KFC DROPS 'FINGER LICKIN' GOOD' SLOGAN AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The pizza chain has released its newest pies: a cheeseburger pizza and a chicken taco pizza, which are both "built for delivery," the chain shared.

Domino’s is now offering two new, specialty pizzas: the chicken taco pizza and the cheeseburger pizza. (Domino's)

Granted, there are no puns or shells associated with the cheesy, gooey concoctions, but other classic flavors are reportedly involved, according to the press release.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DPZDOMINOS PIZZA INC418.99-0.71-0.17%

The cheeseburger option comes with a “ketchup-mustard sauce, American cheese, beef, fresh onions, diced tomatoes, shredded provolone and cheddar cheese.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

While the chicken taco variation boasts the same three cheeses, onions and tomatoes, but with green peppers, grilled chicken and taco seasoning.

"We're excited to add even more options to our lineup of delicious specialty pizzas," said Art D'Elia, Domino's executive vice president-chief marketing officer via the press release.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The pizzas are available starting Monday for $11.99 each. The chain is also giving fans a chance to win a free taco pizza for themselves and a friend every Tuesday from Aug. 25 through Sept. 15 on its social media channels by liking the post on its Twitter or Instagram and commenting on the post and tagging a friend.