Domino's invests $9.6M in front-line workers through additional bonuses

Domino's announced Monday that it's issuing another round of special bonuses to tens of thousands of its front-line employees this month as a "thank you" for working during the global health crisis.

Continue Reading Below

More than 11,500 company-owned store and supply chain hourly team members and drivers will receive a bonus of up to $1,200 in December, the pizza company said. However, Domino's didn't specify when the bonuses will be doled out.

TARGET TO OFFER ANOTHER ROUND BONUSES TO FRONTLINE EMPLOYEES

The demand for Domino's had surged since the coronavirus pandemic first crippled the restaurant industry earlier this year, forcing consumers to rely on takeout as dining rooms shuttered. The company began recruiting upward of 30,000 people across the country just to keep up with the demand.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In its latest earnings report, the company said its sales have been "positively impacted by customer ordering behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DPZ DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. 385.63 +3.05 +0.80%

U.S. same-store sales grew 17.5% during the third quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The bonus is the company's way of saying "thank you to these remarkable people" who have and continue to help the company operate through the crisis, Domino's CEO Ritch Allison said.

"We have the honor and privilege of being open and operating throughout the U.S. during this crisis, and we recognize that we could not be doing it without the hard work and dedication of our team members," Allison added.

Its latest round of bonuses will total more than $9.6 million, the company said.

Earlier this year, the company paid a special bonus to front-line workers at its corporate stores and supply chain centers and provided paid time off to team members impacted by the virus, Domino's said.

The move is similar to ones made by Walmart, Lowe's, Amazon and Target, which have issued multiple rounds of bonuses for their workers to thank them for their efforts during the pandemic.

AMAZON TO GIVE $500M IN SPECIAL HOLIDAY BONUSES TO FRONT-LINE EMPLOYEES