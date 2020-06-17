Dollywood reopens during coronavirus pandemic with new safety measures in place

Dollywood Parks & Resorts reopened to the public Wednesday with limited capacity and new health-safety measures being implemented, marking the beginning of the theme park's 35th season that was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Its phased reopening, which the company says aligns with CDC guidelines, began with Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa on June 10 followed by the reopening of Dollywood Theme Park and Dollywood’s Splash Country Water Park earlier this week for season pass holders only.

Here are some important changes to be aware of:

- Due to social distancing guidelines, the park will limit the capacity on a daily basis. Season pass holders will be required to reserve a date and time online. Date-based tickets will also be available online for general admission.

- All visitors ages 3 and up are required to wear face masks or face coverings prior to entry, with some exceptions. Face coverings are not required while eating or on some waterpark attractions at Dollywood’s Splash Country or on select coasters and water attractions at Dollywood.

- Visitors must undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entry.

- Attractions and dining capacities will be limited to give guests more space to freely move around.

- Physically distanced lines, marked barriers and social distancing reminders have been placed around the parks.

- Additional sanitation measures have been implemented with high-touch areas being cleaned more frequently. The parks have also installed additional hand sanitizing locations.

“We have been blessed to work with some incredible experts at Covenant Health and with the State of Tennessee as we have navigated this extraordinary situation," Dolly Parton said in a statement earlier this month. "Their advice and teamwork has provided untold help to make sure we are doing the right thing.”

In late April, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee released more details about how restaurants and retail stores across most of the state should reopen to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The governor argued that businesses and consumers will be in charge of ensuring that the state’s new recommendations, dubbed the “Tennessee pledge,” are practiced.

