SeaWorld announces plans for Orlando park to reopen. Here's what to expect

Under plans approved Wednesday by a county task force, SeaWorld will reopen June 11 in Orlando, Florida, nearly four months after the coronavirus pandemic forced the park to shut its gates.

The plans need final approval from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"We know there is demand, and we know there are people that want to come out and have a good time," interim CEO Marc Swanson told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo. "It's not going to be sold out right from the beginning, we know that, but I do think over time people are going to get more comfortable."

Swanson noted that a majority of visitors are able to drive to the park, which he predicts will help the company as air travel slowly rebounds.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc temporarily shut down operations at its theme parks on March 16 and furloughed over 90 percent of its employees.

Earlier this month most of Florida's counties entered a modified Phase 1 reopening stage, reopening restaurants and retail at limited capacity. South Florida, which has been hardest-hit by coronavirus cases, was added to Phase 1 earlier this week, giving SeaWorld a chance to revive its stifled business. The theme park, alongside Disney and Comcast's Universal, is a major piece of Florida’s tourism industry.

Here are some major changes to look out for when SeaWorld reopens:

1. Face coverings

Employees and guests two years of age and older will be required to wear face coverings while inside the park. Guests are also encouraged to bring their own masks. There will be additional signage throughout the park reminding visitors of the policy.

2. Social distancing

There will be signs throughout the park and ground markings at key guest areas that will remind visitors to socially distance. Each ride will also have markings to help separate guests who are waiting in line.

SeaWorld is also encouraging contactless payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay across its parks.

Parades and meet-and-greets will be limited or removed for the foreseeable future, and restaurant seating will be changed in order to properly space the guests.

All pools, rivers, rafts and ride vehicles will also operate with limited capacity.

3. Cleaning and sanitation

Staff will increase cleaning and sanitation especially within "high contact" areas, as well as employee areas and within its restaurants. Staff will also heavily clean and sanitize its ride vehicles, rafts, tubes and life vests.

The park will also increase the number of hand sanitizing stations throughout the park. Signage will be placed throughout the parks to remind guests about health and sanitation recommendations.

4. Employee and guest temperature screening

All guests and employees will be required to have their temperature checked prior to entering the park.

Employees with flu-like symptoms will be asked to stay home or leave the park immediately. The employee must then follow CDC guidelines for self-isolation and symptom-free periods before returning to work.

5. Animal exhibits and interactions

Certain tours and interactions will be limited to one party at a time and only tours that can accommodate for social distancing will operate for the foreseeable future. Certain animal interactions will also be modified. Lines for all open animal viewing spacings will also have markings to promote social distancing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

