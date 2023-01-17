Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Dolly Parton adds new baking mixes to Duncan Hines lineup

Dolly Parton said baking mixes were steeped in her southern roots

close
Junior's Cheesecake owner Alan Rosen says the famous chain is becoming a victim of their own success. video

Junior's pauses cheesecake production due to cream cheese shortage

Junior's Cheesecake owner Alan Rosen says the famous chain is becoming a victim of their own success.

Country music legend Dolly Parton is partnering again with Duncan Hines to launch four new baking mixes.

The products include cornbread, biscuit and two brownie mixes and will hit store shelves nationwide starting this month. Early access to all new baking mixes will be made available as part of Duncan Hines' limited-edition Dolly Parton's Baking Collection beginning Feb. 8, while supplies last. Duncan Hines is a 

The mixes can be found in the baking section of grocery stores and mass retailers, with a suggested retail price of $3.49 for the brownies – "Fabulously Fudgy" and "Caramel Turtle" – and $3.29 for the biscuits and cornbread.

RAISING CANE'S OPENS FIRST LOCATION IN OPENS FIRST LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO

Dolly Parton with her newest Duncan Hines’ baking mixes

Dolly Parton with her newest Duncan Hines’ baking mixes including biscuits, cornbread and brownies, which will arrive in stores this month.  (Conagra Brands Inc. via PRNewswire / Fox News)

The kit also includes an exclusive Dolly-inspired "What Would Dolly Do?" collectible tea towel and spatula and recipe cards.

Four new Dolly Parton baking mixes

Duncan Hines has introduced four new Dolly Parton baking mixes – Buttermilk Biscuits, Cornbread, Fabulously Fudgy Brownies and Caramel Turtle Brownies – inspired by her favorite recipes. (Conagra Brands Inc. via PRNewswire / Fox News)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Dolly's Baking Kit

Duncan Hines’ limited edition Dolly Parton’s Baking Collection, with her four new baking mixes and more, goes on sale at shop.duncanhines.com on Feb. 8, 2023, while supplies last. (Conagra Brands Inc. via PRNewswire / Fox News)

Dolly Parton's Baking Collection can be purchased for $40, plus shipping and handling. 

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton with her full line-up of Duncan Hines’ baking mixes, cake mixes and frostings. (Conagra Brands Inc. via PRNewswire / Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

"I'm really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my southern roots, like cornbread and biscuits," Parton said in a statement. "I think folks are really going to like them and hope they'll bake up some special memories with family and friends."

Parton previously partnered with Duncan Hines, a division of Conagra Brands, in 2022 to introduce the line of dessert mixes.