Raising Cane's opens first location in downtown Chicago

The fast-food restaurant chain Raising Cane's opened its first location in downtown Chicago last week.

The restaurant, which is located on Michigan Avenue in the former Montgomery Ward Building, opened its doors to customers on Jan. 10.

The new location in the Windy City displays graphics that pay homage to the building's history, a Raising Cane's press release read, according to FOX 32.

The popular chicken chain will be downtown Chicago's first Raising Cane's, and the second flagship location in the country. The first Raising Cane's flagship restaurant opened last year on the Las Vegas strip, and two more flagship locations are planned for later this year, in Miami's South Beach and New York City's Times Square.

SUBWAY'S TWO FAMILIES SEE FORTUNE IN FOOT LONGS

And while this will be the first Raising Cane's in downtown Chicago, there are more than 20 locations across the city's suburbs.

Tuesday's grand opening featured a roaming photo booth, a "Free Cane's for a Year" contest, DJ One Change and the Chicago Bulls DJ.

IN-N-OUT BURGER OPENING CORPORATE HUB, RESTAURANTS IN TENNESSEE

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Customers could be seen Tuesday outside the establishment in a line that wrapped around the 5,000-square-foot building.