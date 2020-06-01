Dollar Tree stores could temporarily close after Minneapolis locations damaged by looters

Dollar Tree could temporarily close some locations as demonstrators across the country protest the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis while being arrested by former police officer Derek Chauvin.

“Our top priority is ensuring the safety of our associates and customers,” a spokesperson for the company told FOX Business. “Some of our stores may temporarily close either due to damage or out of an abundance of caution.”

At least two Dollar Tree locations in Minneapolis were damaged over the weekend as some protests took part in looting nearby stores. One of the stores hit in the unrest was located off Lake Street, according to a report. The other sits on Nicollet Avenue.

Another five Family Dollar stores reported damage, ranging from moderate to extensive property damage, with one location being destroyed by fire.

Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar in 2015. Dollar Tree operated roughly 15,288 stores throughout North America as of February 2020. The company did not immediately respond to FOX Business when asked which locations could close.

Also in Minneapolis, protesters broke into a Target and set fire to an AutoZone on Wednesday night, FOX Business previously reported. Other stores in the city, including GameStop, Urban Outfitters, Sephora and Timberland, were also hit, but the damage extended across the U.S.

Target, Walmart and Nike have collectively closed hundreds of locations or are recovering from damage related to protests. And CVS has shut sites in California, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.

