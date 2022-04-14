Expand / Collapse search
Dollar Tree recalls hot glue guns over fire, burn hazards

There were 4 reported fires in connection with the glue guns

More than 1 million hot glue guns sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores nationwide are being recalled over fire and burn hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). 

The Crafter’s Square Glue Guns can "malfunction when plugged in, posing fire and burn hazards," according to the recall notice posted by the CPSC. 

Dollar Tree's recall came after the company received seven reports of electrical malfunctions. This includes four reported fires and one report of a consumer suffering from skin irritation, according to the recall. 

"Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the Crafter’s Square Glue Gun and return it to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund," the recall notice read. 

Meanwhile, the company says it will contact online purchasers with further instructions. 

Crafter’s Square Glue Guns recalled over burn and fire hazards.  (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The black plastic glue guns can be identified by their orange trigger and tip. The recalled glue guns also have "GLUE GUN" and "XY-15302" printed on the label. 

The glue guns were available between August 2020 and February 2022 at Dollar Tree stores nationwide. The product was also on sale between January 2022 and February 2022 at Family Dollar stores, according to the recall. 

They were also available on the store's website from August 2021 through February 2022.