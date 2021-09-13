Dole recalls parsley in multiple states over E. coli fears

Dole is voluntarily recalling some of its curly leaf parsley after traces of potentially harmful bacteria was discovered during routine testing.

A "limited number of cases of conventional Curly Leaf Parsley" that had harvest dates of Aug. 18-19, 2021, were recalled over fears that the products may be contaminated with non-O157 Shiga-toxin producing E. coli, according to the recall notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website.

A sample collected in Michigan had tested positive for non-O157 Shiga-toxin producing E. coli, according to the recall notice.

"Dole Fresh Vegetables is coordinating closely with regulatory officials in connection with the recall," the company said in its notice.

To date, the company has not been made aware of any illnesses connected to the recalled products, which had been distributed to retail stores, wholesalers and distributors in two pack sizes.

The product code for the 30-count and 60-count cases is 0 07143 000310 3 and can be found in the lower right portion of the PTI label.

"Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli is an organism that can cause foodborne illness in a person who eats a food item contaminated with it," the recall notice said. Symptoms of the Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli can include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

Elderly individuals, children, and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk for infection, according to the recall. Meanwhile, healthy adults and children "rarely become seriously ill."