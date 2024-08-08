Dolce & Gabbana launches a $100 perfume for dogs

Luxury Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana is jumping into the pet scent market with its latest offering: a perfume for dogs.

The company said its new alcohol-free "Fefé" fragrance mist combines "fresh and delicate notes of Ylang Ylang, Musk, and Sandalwood" that lends itself to a "playful beauty routine" for dogs. A bottle costs $100.

The product received Safe Pet Cosmetics certification and is "approved by vets," the luxury brand said.

The glass bottle features a 24-carat gold-plated paw. Dog owners that buy the mist for their pets will also receive a Dolce & Gabbana dog collar.

The canine fragrance "draws inspiration from the unwavering love" co-founder Domenico Dolce feels toward his own dog, Dolce & Gabbana said.

The company said owners can put Fefé on their pooch with their hands, a brush or through direct application "avoiding the nose area."

Fefé is the luxury brand's first foray into dog scents.

The company, headquartered in Milan, is known for its clothing, bags and other luxury goods. It brought in $2.04 billion in revenue over the course of its last fiscal year, Reuters reported in July, citing its CEO.

It was founded by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana nearly four decades ago.