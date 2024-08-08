Expand / Collapse search
Dolce & Gabbana launches a $100 perfume for dogs

New scent inspired by Domenico Dolce's pet dog

Luxury Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana is jumping into the pet scent market with its latest offering: a perfume for dogs.

The company said its new alcohol-free "Fefé" fragrance mist combines "fresh and delicate notes of Ylang Ylang, Musk, and Sandalwood" that lends itself to a "playful beauty routine" for dogs. A bottle costs $100.

The product received Safe Pet Cosmetics certification and is "approved by vets," the luxury brand said.

The glass bottle features a 24-carat gold-plated paw. Dog owners that buy the mist for their pets will also receive a Dolce & Gabbana dog collar.

The window of a Dolce & Gabbana luxury fashion house boutique displaying its new perfume for dogs called 'Fefé' in central Rome, on Aug. 8, 2024. ( ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The canine fragrance "draws inspiration from the unwavering love" co-founder Domenico Dolce feels toward his own dog, Dolce & Gabbana said.

The company said owners can put Fefé on their pooch with their hands, a brush or through direct application "avoiding the nose area."

A woman walks past the Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana store in Spain. (Xavi Lopez/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Fefé is the luxury brand's first foray into dog scents.

The company, headquartered in Milan, is known for its clothing, bags and other luxury goods. It brought in $2.04 billion in revenue over the course of its last fiscal year, Reuters reported in July, citing its CEO.

A Dolce & Gabbana logo is seen near the store in New York City, on Oct. 22, 2022. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It was founded by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana nearly four decades ago.