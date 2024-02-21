Divorce? Abortion? Weed? See the most Googled legal topics of 2023

Americans run a lot of questions by Google, whether they are looking to diagnose their own medical symptoms or find recipe ideas for a quick weeknight meal. However, when it came to their legal questions on the search engine last year, some common themes emerged.

Uplift Legal Funding conducted an assessment of 8,000 law-related queries in search of Americans' greatest legal concerns, and they recently released the statistics of the most-Googled topics and questions.

The study found the most searched legal category last year had to do with indictments, at 161,100 queries per million people, and it was the most common category in Minnesota, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah, Maine and New Hampshire. The top question asked across the U.S. was, "What does indictment mean?"

The second common theme had to do with marriage and divorce, which was the most-Googled legal topic in Nevada, Texas, New York, Connecticut, Maryland and Delaware. Nationwide, the most-Google question in that category was, "What is a prenup?"

Intellectual property was the No. 3 topic Americans were most interested in searching last year, and it was the No. 1 theme in Florida, New Jersey and Massachusetts. The main question in that category was, "How to trademark a name."

The fourth-most Googled legal topic last year involved marijuana, which was the biggest search in Iowa and nearly every state in the southeast. What people wanted to know most was what "states where weed is legal."

No. 5 on the list of categories was estates, with people asking questions about probate, followed by criminal law, bankruptcy, power of attorney, prostitution and abortion.