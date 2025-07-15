Disney's fastest thrill ride returns with exciting new look that has passholders racing for spots

EPCOT's Test Track reopens to the public in less than one week.

However, Walt Disney World annual passholders are currently among the first to experience the third rendition of the famed attraction. The ride, presented by General Motors, has been in the park for 26 years. Those buckling up in one of the cars get to reach speeds of up to 65 miles per hour.

The attraction "lasts over five minutes and remains Walt Disney World Resort’s fastest ride," a statement to FOX Business said.

"The newest Test Track takes guests on a high-speed journey through the past, present, and future of mobility," it said. "It showcases GM’s 100+ years of innovation, featuring real-world technologies like electric vehicles (EVs) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), along with a vision for what's next."

Those looking to ride it first must have a park reservation for EPCOT before joining a virtual queue starting at 7 a.m. EDT. Additional boarding groups are released at 1 p.m., but some say it is difficult to nab a spot at either time of day.

"How did you get in?" one passholder asked in a Facebook group. "I was refreshing since 6:50 am this morning and as soon as 7am hit, it was all gone!"

Guests do not need to have entered a theme park to join the virtual queue.

"Test Track 3.0," as fans refer to it, was closed for the latest refurbishment on June 17, 2024, according to WDW Magazine.

Upgrades include new queue zones, new show scenes and a new musical score.

Before the most recent remodel, it was last redesigned in 2012, WDW News Today reported.

"Just be happy you got a queue," one annual passholder wrote to those who will not have to fight the crowds next week. "We didn't even go to EPCOT after not getting a spot."