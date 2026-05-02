Disneyland visitors face growing wave of ride closures, show shutdowns heading into summer 2026

Disneyland visitors will experience a handful of closures this summer as popular rides and shows at the California park temporarily shut down for refurbishment.

Two attractions — Pixie Hollow and the well-loved "Fantasmic" show — will have limited operations in May, according to the Disneyland website.

The changes come as other fan favorites are also temporarily closed or scheduled to shut down.

Pirates of the Caribbean is set to close Monday, May 4, and is not expected to reopen until early June, the Orange County Register reported.

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The Blue Bayou restaurant, located inside the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, will be closed from May 4 through May 20, according to Undercover Tourist.

Pixie Hollow will remain open through June 7 but will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The "Fantasmic" show will not run on select days throughout May but is scheduled to resume daily performances beginning May 22.

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Several other rides — including Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Silly Symphony Swings and Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind — are also temporarily closed and expected to reopen in June.

At the same time, some attractions have recently reopened after extended closures, including the Disneyland Monorail, Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes and Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin.

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When reached for comment, a Disneyland official told FOX Business that refurbishments are a routine part of the upkeep of attractions, and teams aim to schedule them throughout the year in a way that limits disruption for guests.

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Daily park closures are listed on the Disneyland website.