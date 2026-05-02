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Disneyland visitors face growing wave of ride closures, show shutdowns heading into summer 2026

Popular Pirates of the Caribbean ride is set to close May 4 and is not expected to reopen until early June

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World War II veteran Charles Cram, who witnessed the iconic flag raising at Iwo Jima, is recognized at Disneyland’s Flag Retreat as family looks on. (Disney Experiences) video

100-year-old Iwo Jima veteran honored at Disneyland in emotional ceremony

World War II veteran Charles Cram, who witnessed the iconic flag raising at Iwo Jima, is recognized at Disneyland’s Flag Retreat as family looks on. (Disney Experiences)

Disneyland visitors will experience a handful of closures this summer as popular rides and shows at the California park temporarily shut down for refurbishment.

Two attractions — Pixie Hollow and the well-loved "Fantasmic" show — will have limited operations in May, according to the Disneyland website.

The changes come as other fan favorites are also temporarily closed or scheduled to shut down.

Pirates of the Caribbean is set to close Monday, May 4, and is not expected to reopen until early June, the Orange County Register reported.

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Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland on May 17, 2025, in Anaheim, California. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images)

The Blue Bayou restaurant, located inside the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, will be closed from May 4 through May 20, according to Undercover Tourist.

Pixie Hollow will remain open through June 7 but will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The "Fantasmic" show will not run on select days throughout May but is scheduled to resume daily performances beginning May 22.

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Pirates of the Caribbean at New Orleans Square inside Disneyland

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride at Disneyland in California. The popular attraction is scheduled to close temporarily for refurbishment. (Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Several other rides — including Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Silly Symphony Swings and Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind — are also temporarily closed and expected to reopen in June.

At the same time, some attractions have recently reopened after extended closures, including the Disneyland Monorail, Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes and Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin.

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When reached for comment, a Disneyland official told FOX Business that refurbishments are a routine part of the upkeep of attractions, and teams aim to schedule them throughout the year in a way that limits disruption for guests.

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A look at Main Street U.S.A. inside Disneyland Park on May 14, 2025. (Pilar Arias / Fox News)

Daily park closures are listed on the Disneyland website.