Six Flags to sell 7 amusement parks in deal worth more than $330M

Six Flags Entertainment will sell off seven of its amusement parks in the United States and Canada to EPR Properties, the company announced Thursday.

On Thursday, the company said it would sell off Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Texas; Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York; Six Flags La Ronde in Montreal; Six Flags St. Louis in Missouri; Valleyfair in Minneapolis and Worlds of Fun in Kansas City for around $331 million.

"Consistent with our strategy, this divestiture enables us to concentrate our capital, leadership and operational focus on the properties that we believe generate the strongest returns and offer the greatest long-term upside," Six Flags Entertainment Corporation chief executive John Reilly said in a news release.

EPR plans to partner with Enchanted Parks to run the six U.S. parks. La Ronde Operations will operate the Canadian park.

The parks will continue to operate on their regular schedule and all season passes sold will be recognized through the 2026 operating season.

Six Flags will continue to operate 34 parks across 23 locations in North America for the 2026 season.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter or the beginning of the second quarter of 2026.

Collectively, the seven parks hosted about 4.5 million guests last year, generating about $260 million in net revenue, the company said. Cash proceeds, after taxes and transaction expenses, will be used to pay down debt, it said.

"This strategic acquisition represents a compelling opportunity to expand our attractions portfolio with high-quality experiential real estate assets in established regional markets," EPR Properties CEO Gregory Silvers said.