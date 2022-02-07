Disney Wish delays inaugural sailing, cancels 12 voyages

The inaugural sailing of Disney's Wish cruise ship has been put on hold for six weeks following coronavirus-induced construction delays at Germany's Meyer Werft shipyard.

According to a Thursday news release, Disney Cruise Line was notified that the shipyard would need more time to finish building the ship "due in part to the pandemic and particularly the arrival of the omicron variant in Germany at a critical point in the production process."

As a result, Disney Cruise Line has moved the Wish's first voyage to July 14 and is reaching out to impacted guests to adjust their vacation plans.

Impacted Disney Wish sailings traveling from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas include:

A five-night cruise scheduled for June 9

A three-night cruise scheduled for June 14

A three-night cruise scheduled for June 17

A four-night cruise scheduled for June 20

A three-night cruise scheduled for June 24

A four-night cruise scheduled for June 27

A three-night cruise scheduled for July 1

A four-night cruise scheduled for July 4

A three-night cruise scheduled for July 8

A four-night cruise scheduled for July 11

A three-night cruise scheduled for July 15

A four-night cruise scheduled for July 18

Guests will be able to choose from a variety of options, including a 50% discount on a future cruise departing by Dec. 31, 2023.

"We know how much our guests are looking forward to sailing on the Disney Wish, and we understand the disappointment and inconvenience this will cause. We treasure the relationship we have with those who sail and make memories with us, and we will work closely with those affected to welcome them aboard in the future," Disney Cruise Line president Thomas Mazloum said in a statement. "Despite this unavoidable adjustment to our plans, our team at Disney Cruise Line has never been more optimistic about the future and cannot wait to welcome families aboard the magnificent Disney Wish."

The Wish marks the fifth ship in Disney Cruise Line's fleet and the first of three new ships being built at Meyer Werft's shipyard through 2025. The Wish is approximately 144,000 gross tons, slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, and is powered by liquefied natural gas. The ship, which has 1,555 crew members and capacity for 4,000 passengers, features 1,254 staterooms,

"The team at Disney Cruise Line and the Meyer Werft shipyard have poured their hearts into bringing this beautiful new ship to life," the company added. "When the Disney Wish sets sail, families will discover a mesmerizing new world created especially for them."

Pending weather conditions, the Wish is scheduled to float out of Meyer Werft's enclosed building dock this week.