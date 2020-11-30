Disney World collects $20G from park wishing wells, donates money to homeless charity

When you wish upon a well at Disney World, know your money will go toward a good cause – beyond making your own wishes come true.

Walt Disney World has collected about $20,000 in coins tourists have thrown into the theme park’s various wishing wells and fountains in 2020 – an impressive amount considering Disney World was closed for fourth months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Disney World officially reopened in July.

Now with the generous sum, Disney World has turned it into a donation for Coalition, Central Florida’s largest homeless advocacy organization. Traditionally, Disney World will collect the coins from its fountains to donate to a Central Florida charity, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

“This gift will make a big difference in the lives of those who turn to the Coalition for help, especially in the midst of such a challenging time for so many in our community. When people toss a coin and make a wish, they likely have no idea the good they’ll be doing … in our case, helping our homeless neighbors in need on their journey home. We’re so grateful to Disney to be the recipient of this special tradition,” a spokesperson for the Coalition said in a statement to Fox Business.

This year was difficult for Disney. In September, 28,000 employees were laid off. The company has said recently it expects layoffs to expand to 32,000 workers by 2021.

