Disney getting new train station to connect to Orlando airport

It’s about to get much easier to visit Disney World.

On Monday, rail company Brightline announced that it has made an agreement with Walt Disney World Resort to build a train station at Disney Springs.

The outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., isn’t technically within any of Disney’s four theme parks or two water parks, but it does have access to the resort’s transportation system.

According to the announcement, the new train station will connect Disney Springs to Orlando International Airport, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach by train. The company is expecting to complete its line expansion from West Palm Beach to Orlando International Airport by 2022.

Brightline also plans to add stations in Aventura, Boca Raton and Port Miami.

“Brightline will offer a car-free connection to the millions of visitors from around the state and the world who plan to make Walt Disney World Resort part of their vacation plans,” Patrick Goddard, Brightline’s president said in a statement. “Our mission has always been to connect our guests to the people and places that matter, and Walt Disney World Resort is a tremendous example of this.”

According to the announcement, the new station at Disney Springs is expected to have a lobby, passenger facilities and an upper-level train platform.

In a statement, Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle said the new line would “support our local economy and offer a bold, forward-looking transportation solution for our community and guests.”

“We’re excited to work with Brightline as they pursue the potential development of a train station at Walt Disney World Resort,” Vahle said,

