Disney World theme parks hit with flooding, videos show

Some of Walt Disney World's theme parks took on quite a bit of water Monday evening.

Videos surfaced on Twitter showing Disney's Hollywood Studios and EPCOT streets flooded with water. In the clips, many drenched park-goers can be seen wading through the water.

Some clips captured customers running to find some shelter, while others were seen taking some enjoyment out of the torrential downpour.

"Moana’s Journey of Water? Nah just a foot of standing water at EPCOT," one user tweeted.

A cast member told BBC journalist Sara Thornton that he hadn't seen something like this in nearly two decades.

The national weather service tweeted Tuesday that Monday's rain in Central Florida "was feast or famine."

Some areas reported rainfall totals between 4 and 5 inches, while other areas were dry, according to the National Weather Service.