Disney World announces Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser's first voyage

March of next year is headed to a galaxy far, far away.

Disney World announced that its latest addition to its Star Wars-themed land, The Galactic Starcruiser, will launch its first voyage. The new experience is a combination of a resort and attraction that allows guests to experience a trip through the Star Wars galaxy.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

General bookings for Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser will open on Oct. 28 of this year, according to an announcement on the Disney Parks Blog. Some fans who belong to various rewards programs, including Disney Vacation Club members, Disney Passholders and Disney Visa Cardmembers, may be able to take advantage of a special booking opportunity.

The Disney Parks Blog did not provide specific details on this opportunity, however.

STAR WARS: RISE OF THE RESISTANCE AT DISNEY WORLD PAUSES USE OF VIRTUAL QUEUE

The first trip for the Galactic Cruiser will launch on March 1, 2022. Guests who stay on the cruiser will experience an interactive two-night Star Wars story.

Fox News previously reported that according to the Disney World website, a two-night trip on the Galactic Starcruiser starts at $4,809 for two guests. Adding a child to the reservation brings the cost up to $5,299. These rates are for standard cabins and don’t reflect the cost of booking a larger suite.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The cost includes all food and beverages on the Starcruiser (except for alcohol and specialty beverages), along with some quick service meals at various locations around Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Admission to the park is also included in the reservation, along with valet parking and a MagicBand.