Disney World 'Skyliner' closes indefinitely after riders trapped for hours

Just a week after Disney World opened its aerial trams for public use, the gondola system was brought to an unexpected halt on Saturday night – trapping park visitors inside for as long as three hours, according to reports.

Nearly 300 Disney Skyliner gondolas were rolled out on Sept. 29, amid big hype from Disney and local media. But less than a week later, just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the system malfunctioned along the Epcot line, according to Fox’s Orlando affiliate FOX 35.

“As they were moving us forward, the gondolas were getting more and more squished together and you could hear it break," Chloe Nicke told the station. She was stuck inside for approximately 30 minutes.

"We could hear little kids crying in the [gondoloas] in front of us ... You could hear [the people who were stuck] being like hey get us down I’m hungry so they were yelling." - Chloe Nicke to FOX 35 Orlando

Disney confirmed to FOX35 that some passengers were trapped for as long as three hours.

The Skyliner will be closed until further notice.

"We have a team diligently looking into the cause of last night's malfunction on the Epcot line of the Disney Skyliner," Disney said. "We have been in contact with the guests, many of whom were on the Skyliner for more than three hours until we were able to restart the system. We express our sincere apologies for the inconvenience and continue to work with each guest individually."

