Disney World resort offers students 'ultimate after school recess'

With school schedules changed due to coronavirus-related restrictions, Four Seasons Resort Orlando at the Walt Disney World Resort started offering supervised school sessions Monday with the "ultimate after school recess."

Guests of the luxury resort can now enroll their children in the virtual learning sessions which will be held in supervised small-group classroom settings, Four Seasons said.

Four Seasons event rooms will be utilized for the classrooms where each student will have a "dedicated desk area, physically distanced from the other students" as well as access to high-speed Wi-Fi, Four Seasons announced.

Students can either enroll in a half-day program from 9 a.m. to noon or a full day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, with lunch included from Monday through Friday. The sessions cost $50 for a half-day session and $100 for a full session per child, according to the resort.

The programs are supervised by the resort's "Kids For All Seasons staff" who have years of experience working with kids, Four Seasons said.

Thomas Steinhauer, the regional vice president of Four Seasons Resort Orlando, says it's a "welcome treat" for kids who have been completing school work in their homes for a while.

After kids finish their schoolwork, they can enjoy the perks of the resort grounds from the swimming pool, lazy river, water slides, to outdoor recreation such as sand volleyball, basketball, foosball and table-tennis, the hotel said.

According to Four Seasons, the program also allows for parents to "relish in free time to themselves."

While students are virtual learning, parents are able to enjoy some resort amenities such as the pool, salon, spa, golf course and tennis court.

However, "due to capacity limitations" reservations must be confirmed at least 48 hours in advance and all students must be registered as overnight guests of the resort.

