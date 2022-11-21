Disney World increases prices for Genie+ and Lightning Lane line skipping services ahead of Thanksgiving

If Disney World parkgoers want to skip the long lines during Thanksgiving week, they're going to have to pay the price.

Genie+ is a line skipping service that allows guests to bypass a large portion of the line for certain Disney World attractions.

Starting today and most likely for the rest of the historically busy week at the park, the price of Genie+ has gone up to $29 per person, a new high.

HAS THE COST OF DISNEY WORLD BECOME UNAFFORDABLE FOR THE AVERAGE AMERICAN FAMILY?

The previous high for the Genie+ service was $22 per person. That amount is in addition to the cost of an admission ticket to the park.

Some of Disney's mega popular rides that aren't part of the Genie+ service, including Avatar Flight of Passage and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, require guests to buy an individual Lightning Lane entry to skip the line.

The prices for the individual Lightning Lane purchases have also seen a spike this week. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is up to $25 per person and Avatar Flight of Passage is up to $16.

This comes after Disney recently announced that they were raising the prices for both tickets and annual passes starting on Dec. 8. Disney will be implementing park specific pricing, with Magic Kingdom tickets ranging from $124 to $189, Epcot tickets ranging from $114 to $179, Disney's Hollywood Studios ranging from $124 to $179, and Animal Kingdom remaining between $109 and $159.