Disney World to raise prices for tickets, annual passes

Walt Disney World is raising the prices for some of its theme park tickets and annual passes as soon as next month.

Starting Dec. 8, Disney will implement park-specific pricing on one-day, one-park tickets. However, when parkgoers buy a one-day ticket for a specific date and theme park, a theme park reservation will now automatically be made, according to Disney.

The company is also slightly modifying its reservation system, which was implemented in 2020 to manage crowd size during the pandemic.

Tickets for Magic Kingdom will cost the most due to such high demand for the park. A one-day ticket for Magic Kingdom will range from $124 to $189. The tickets will cost closer to the $189 price point specifically during the week of Christmas to New Year’s. However, more than 99% of its one-day, one-park tickets will be under $189.

A one-day ticket will range between $114 and $179 for Epcot and between $124 and $179 for Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Meanwhile, prices for Disney’s Animal Kingdom will remain between $109 and $159.

Three of Disney World's annual passes — the Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer and Pirate — will also increase in price as demand continues to surge for the annual pass program.

Currently, new sales of the Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer and Pirate annual passes are paused, but they are still available for renewal.

The Incredi-Pass will increase to $1,399 from $1,299 and the Sorcerer Pass will increase to $969 from $899.

The Pirate Pass will cost $749, up from $699.

Prices for the Pixie Pass, which is still available for new customers, will remain at $399.

Disney told FOX Business that it is focused on "providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience" by growing its theme parks with new attractions and offerings.