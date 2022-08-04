Disney World floods after Florida hit with severe thunderstorms, video shows

Walt Disney World parkgoers' magical experiences have reportedly been impacted by severe thunderstorms this week.

Videos and pictures posted to social media showed what appeared to be water damage, lightning from the storms and flooding.

In a TikTok shared with FOX Business by user DisneyWorldTom, the grounds of EPCOT by its Test Track attraction were virtually underwater.

In recent weeks, Disney World customers have reportedly been forced to take cover due to torrential downpours in the area.

"Inside the Magic," a blog, said Tuesday that some guests had been "evacuated from the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover" due to storms.

Disney World did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOX 35 reported that more storms were expected in Central Florida on Thursday, with the weather for Disney World feeling hot and humid.

A few stray storms could develop in the late afternoon.