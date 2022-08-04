Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Disney

Disney World floods after Florida hit with severe thunderstorms, video shows

More thunderstorms were forecast in Central Florida

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 4

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Walt Disney World parkgoers' magical experiences have reportedly been impacted by severe thunderstorms this week. 

Videos and pictures posted to social media showed what appeared to be water damage, lightning from the storms and flooding. 

In a TikTok shared with FOX Business by user DisneyWorldTom, the grounds of EPCOT by its Test Track attraction were virtually underwater. 

In recent weeks, Disney World customers have reportedly been forced to take cover due to torrential downpours in the area.

Image 1 of 2

The grounds of EPCOT by its Test Track attraction in Florida were virtually underwater, according to video from TikTok user DisneyWorldTom.

DISNEY SLAMMED BY TWITTER AFTER FACING ACCUSATIONS OF USING AK-47 IN TRAILER FOR NEW 'STAR WARS' PREQUEL

"Inside the Magic," a blog, said Tuesday that some guests had been "evacuated from the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover" due to storms.

Walt Disney World parkgoers

Hundreds of tourist wait in line to get on Kilimanjaro Safaris at Animal Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World in Orange County, Florida on May 30, 2022. ((Photo by Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Disney World did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX 35 reported that more storms were expected in Central Florida on Thursday, with the weather for Disney World feeling hot and humid.

Walt Disney movie characters

People dressed as Walt Disney movie characters dance on a float near people attending the "Festival of Fantasy" parade at the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida, on July 30, 2022.  (Reuters/Octavio Jones / Reuters)

A few stray storms could develop in the late afternoon. 

Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World

Fireworks illuminate Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom marking the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Sept. 30, 2021.  ((Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS