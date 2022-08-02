Disney slammed by Twitter after facing accusations of using AK-47 in trailer for new 'Star Wars' prequel

Disney is receiving backlash on Twitter for featuring what appears to be a high-powered assault rifle in its upcoming "Star Wars" prequel series, "Andor," amid recent mass shootings nationwide.

The Disney+ official trailer for the "Star Wars" original series that was released Monday, showed a character holding what appears to be an AK-47 rifle during an action scene.

Fans were quick to criticize its use -- which is seen five seconds into the "Andor" trailer -- while slamming the producers for being "lazy," and pointing out that the trailer looks "cheap."

A representative for Disney did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

"The propmasters will usually dress [the guns] up to make them fit the aesthetic. Not so [much] here. This feels [like] very low effort…" one fan pointed out on Twitter.

DISNEY TO ALLOW POLITICAL ISSUE ADS ON HULU FOR THE FIRST TIME: REPORT

Another viewer was outraged with the trailer and said, "When I saw the AK47 I thought it was a fan trailer. Heck, I don’t like to hate around but the trailer looks cheap…"

Others seemed to not mind the weapon featured in the teaser and noted that the "Star Wars" franchise has used real-life weapons in the past.

The appearance of an AK-47 in a Disney show comes as the country has experienced several mass shootings, including at a Buffalo, New York supermarket, and at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school within the past year.

Although none of the alleged suspects used an AK-47 rifle during the tragic incidents, they used similar weapons.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Last Friday, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted to pass an assault weapons ban, with lawmakers narrowly approving the bill in a 217-213 vote.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the bill's summary, the Assault Weapons Ban of 2022 would make it illegal to "knowingly import, sell, manufacture, transfer, or possess a semiautomatic assault weapon (SAW) or large capacity ammunition feeding device (LCAFD)."

"Andor" will stream on Disney+ with a three-episode premiere hitting the platform on September 21.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.