Disney parks changing reservation systems, adding new ways to skip lines

Disney is revamping its reservation systems at its Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks with what it calls the new "Disney Genie Service," a free tool aimed at improving guests' planning and experience while cutting down on wait times.

The parks are also ditching their FASTPASS, FastPass+ and Disney MaxPass services, but are adding two new ways to skip lines for a fee.

The company announced the Genie Service on its blog on Wednesday, explaining that the new digital tool due out this fall will be built in to both the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps. Disney promises the "service will maximize your park time, so you can have more fun."

Disney Genie Service will offer itinerary updates, a way to see current and forecasted wait times for attractions, and the ability to make dining and experience reservations.

For those willing to cough up a little extra dough to cut down on times even further, Disney is also rolling out a service called "Disney Genie+," which, for the price of $15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort and $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland Resort, guests can select the next available time to arrive at attractions and use what they call a Lightning Lane entrance to attractions.

The theme parks will also offer the option to schedule a time for utilizing the Lightning Lanes for up to two attractions per day. However, the prices have not yet been set for that service, which will vary according to attraction, park and date.