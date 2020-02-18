Disney World's 'Cinderella Castle' getting even more magical

The classic Cinderella Castle at the entrance of Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom is getting a much needed "royal makeover."

Disney announced the magical change on Monday on its blog.

“One of my favorite parts about my job is leading such passionate cast members … and just this morning, we had the opportunity to exclusively share with them the news that our park’s iconic, awe-inspiring centerpiece — Cinderella Castle — is about to get even more magical,” Jason Kirk, Magic Kingdom Park vice president, wrote.

The castle will feature a darker shade of blue on the spires and some gold trim, according to a conceptual image.

The work should start "in the coming weeks," and is expected to finish by the end of summer 2020, according to the blog. Disney did not confirm whether the castle will be closed during the freshening up.

The castle renovation is well-timed. It was 70 years ago that Cinderella's fairy godmother bibbidi-bobbidi-boo'd the maid into a princess — complete with glass slippers and a stunning gown — for a night.

The Cinderella Castle made its debut when Walt Disney World opened its gate in 1971.

